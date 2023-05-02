The petition filed by State Minister Diana Gamage seeking an order to annul the decision taken by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is due to be heard on 08 May.

Dates for the hearing of the petition were decided upon when the case was taken up before three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, comprising of Justices Priyantha Jayawardena, Kumudini Wickremasinghe and Achala Wengappuli, this morning (02 May).

In her petition, the State Minister accused the party of attempting to revoke her parliamentary seat on account of the fact that she supported the 20th Amendment of the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

She further noted that no disciplinary action or investigation was taken by the political party prior, highlighting that therefore, the decision taken by the SJB is illegal and in violation of the legal principle of natural justice.

A group of persons including SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara, the Chairman of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka and the Secretary General of Parliament have been named as respondents in the petition filed by the State Minister.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal has fixed 06 June to deliver the verdict of the petition filed seeking a writ to disqualify State Minister Gamage from holding a parliamentary seat.

The order was issued by the Appellate Court bench consisting of the President of the Court of Appeal Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar.