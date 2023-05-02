Third batch of Sri Lankans evacuated from conflict-bound Sudan

May 2, 2023   02:16 pm

The third batch of Sri Lankans who were evacuated from the Republic of Sudan amidst the ongoing conflict arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia yesterday (01 May). 

This was confirmed by both, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry and the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Saudi Arabia. 

Accordingly, a group of 11 Sri Lankan nationals were evacuated under the ‘Kingdom of Saudi Arabia evacuation programme’ yesterday, bringing the total number of evacuees to around 30.

Meanwhile, a batch of 18 Sri Lankans residing in Sudan have rejected to be evacuated from the conflict-bound country and repatriated back to Sri Lanka, stating that they would lose their jobs if they leave.

