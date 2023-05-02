Sri Lanka to implement economic reforms in collaboration with Australian Productivity Commission

May 2, 2023   05:24 pm

The Sri Lankan government has decided to implement comprehensive economic reforms, including a flagship project and the National Productivity Commission, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.  

Accordingly, the Working Group is expected to collaborate with the Australian Productivity Commission, in order to explore productivity materialisation, with support from the Australian High Commission in Sri Lanka. 

