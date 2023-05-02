Dialog Axiata and Airtel to combine operations in Sri Lanka

Dialog Axiata and Airtel to combine operations in Sri Lanka

May 2, 2023   06:57 pm

Dialog Axiata Plc, Axiata Group Berhad and Bharti Airtel Limited have entered into a binding term sheet to combine operations of Bharti Airtel Lanka (Private) Limited, Airtel’s wholly-owned subsidiary with Dialog, a subsidiary of Axiata Group Berhad. 

The proposed transaction envisages Airtel being granted a stake in Dialog, representing the fair value of Airtel Lanka. Airtel would accordingly be issued new shares in Dialog upon completion of the transaction.

Discussions with respect to the proposed transaction are ongoing between the Parties and also with the relevant regulatory authorities as per applicable laws and regulations, according to a corporate disclosure filed with the Colombo Stock Exchange. 

The proposed transaction is subject to signing of definitive agreements and necessary closing conditions including applicable regulatory and shareholder approvals, it further said, adding that the parties involved will issue further announcements in due course should there be any material developments.

