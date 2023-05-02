Construction of over four storied-buildings limited in Nuwara Eliya

Construction of over four storied-buildings limited in Nuwara Eliya

May 2, 2023   07:20 pm

The construction of buildings with more than four stories in the Nuwara Eliya District has been limited with effect from yesterday (May 01), in accordance with a proposal by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Cabinet of Minister recently granted approval to the relevant proposal tabled by the President to introduce regulations under the provisions of the Urban Development Authority Act (UDA) with regard to the matter.

Earlier, President Wickremesinghe had raised concerns regarding the matter that the allure of Nuwara Eliya city is gradually being decreased as a result of the informal development that is being carried out in the area and it has had a great impact on the tourism industry.

Nuwara Eliya District is a popular tourist destination among both local and foreign tourists.

Meanwhile, the relevant Cabinet paper has also proposed to appoint a task force consisting of representatives of relevant stakeholders under the chairmanship of the Governor of Central Province in order to regulate the construction of new buildings in consultation with the National Building Research Organization (NBRO).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Heavy showers reported in several parts across the island

Heavy showers reported in several parts across the island

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.02

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.02

Richmond College Heritage Museum declared open

Richmond College Heritage Museum declared open

Demand for clay lamps on a decline this Vesak season  vendors

Demand for clay lamps on a decline this Vesak season  vendors

Celebrations and rituals begin as Vesak week commences

Celebrations and rituals begin as Vesak week commences

Chinese state-owned firm to build major Sri Lanka port complex

Chinese state-owned firm to build major Sri Lanka port complex