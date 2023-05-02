Construction of over four storied-buildings limited in Nuwara Eliya

The construction of buildings with more than four stories in the Nuwara Eliya District has been limited with effect from yesterday (May 01), in accordance with a proposal by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Cabinet of Minister recently granted approval to the relevant proposal tabled by the President to introduce regulations under the provisions of the Urban Development Authority Act (UDA) with regard to the matter.

Earlier, President Wickremesinghe had raised concerns regarding the matter that the allure of Nuwara Eliya city is gradually being decreased as a result of the informal development that is being carried out in the area and it has had a great impact on the tourism industry.

Nuwara Eliya District is a popular tourist destination among both local and foreign tourists.

Meanwhile, the relevant Cabinet paper has also proposed to appoint a task force consisting of representatives of relevant stakeholders under the chairmanship of the Governor of Central Province in order to regulate the construction of new buildings in consultation with the National Building Research Organization (NBRO).