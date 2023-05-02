Couple arrested over fatal attack on youth at Anuradhapura Hospital

Two suspects have been arrested over the recent stabbing of a youth at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital, who succumbed to his injuries shortly after the attack.

Accordingly, a married couple, aged 27 and 23, identified as residents of the Medawachchiya, area, were arrested by the Medawachchiya Police after investigations revealed that the duo had attacked the youth two days prior to his death.

On 26 April, a conflict had broken out between a group of known drug dealers in the Medawachchiya area over an alleged affair, Police said, after which a 24-year-old youth was admitted to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital owing to injuries sustained during the incident.

Later, on 28 April, 24-year-old patient, Ruwan Geeth Uditha, who is also a resident of Medawachchiya, was fatally attacked while receiving treatment in Ward 66 of the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital.

An unidentified individual had entered the ward at around 04.30 a.m. and had inflicted serious injuries after stabbing the youth in his leg and neck.

The youth succumbed to his injuries shortly after, despite having been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) immediately after the attack.

The couple was produced before the Medawachchiya Magitsrate’s Court today (02 May), while three other suspects, apart from the married duo, have been arrested thus far in connection with the murder, Medawachchiya Police said.