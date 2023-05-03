Govt workers contesting LG polls allowed to resume employment

May 3, 2023   07:53 am

Cabinet granted approval for government employees who have handed in their nominations as candidates for the Local Government election to engage in employment in the closest LG constituency other than the one they are contesting.
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Dialog Axiata and Airtel to combine operations in Sri Lanka (English)

Dialog Axiata and Airtel to combine operations in Sri Lanka (English)

Dialog Axiata and Airtel to combine operations in Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka introduces economic reforms agenda to boost economic recovery (English)

Sri Lanka introduces economic reforms agenda to boost economic recovery (English)

3rd batch of Sri Lankans evacuated from Sudan (English)

3rd batch of Sri Lankans evacuated from Sudan (English)

Litro to slash domestic LP gas prices tomorrow (English)

Litro to slash domestic LP gas prices tomorrow (English)

Fairly heavy showers likely in several provinces and districts (English)

Fairly heavy showers likely in several provinces and districts (English)

Dengue 3 virus on the rise owing to inclement weather in Sri Lanka

Dengue 3 virus on the rise owing to inclement weather in Sri Lanka

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.02

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.02

Ex-navy chief Wasantha Karannagoda inculpates Ambassador Chung over US blacklisting

Ex-navy chief Wasantha Karannagoda inculpates Ambassador Chung over US blacklisting