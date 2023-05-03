Landslide alert for three districts; downpours to continue over next few days

Landslide alert for three districts; downpours to continue over next few days

May 3, 2023   08:59 am

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) today issued landslide early warnings for several areas in Badulla, Matara and Kegalle districts.

Accordingly, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning has been issued for the following areas:

Badulla district – Haldummulla and Passara Divisional Secretariat divisions
Matara district – Kotapola and Pasgoda Divisional Secretariat divisions
Kegalle district – Kegalle Divisional Secretariat division

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 75 mm, people living in the aforementioned area have been urged to be on alert about the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence.


Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology warned that the prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue further over the next few days.

Thereby, showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m., according to the weather report.

Showers may occur in coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and in Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mannar and Puttalam districts during the morning too.

Fairly heavy showers of about 100 mm are likely in parts of Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa district.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places elsewhere over the island.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

Dialog Axiata and Airtel to combine operations in Sri Lanka (English)

Dialog Axiata and Airtel to combine operations in Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka introduces economic reforms agenda to boost economic recovery (English)

Sri Lanka introduces economic reforms agenda to boost economic recovery (English)

3rd batch of Sri Lankans evacuated from Sudan (English)

3rd batch of Sri Lankans evacuated from Sudan (English)

Litro to slash domestic LP gas prices tomorrow (English)

Litro to slash domestic LP gas prices tomorrow (English)

Fairly heavy showers likely in several provinces and districts (English)

Fairly heavy showers likely in several provinces and districts (English)

Dengue 3 virus on the rise owing to inclement weather in Sri Lanka

Dengue 3 virus on the rise owing to inclement weather in Sri Lanka

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.02

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.02