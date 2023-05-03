Landslide alert for three districts; downpours to continue over next few days

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) today issued landslide early warnings for several areas in Badulla, Matara and Kegalle districts.

Accordingly, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning has been issued for the following areas:

Badulla district – Haldummulla and Passara Divisional Secretariat divisions

Matara district – Kotapola and Pasgoda Divisional Secretariat divisions

Kegalle district – Kegalle Divisional Secretariat division

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 75 mm, people living in the aforementioned area have been urged to be on alert about the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence.



Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology warned that the prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue further over the next few days.

Thereby, showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m., according to the weather report.

Showers may occur in coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and in Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mannar and Puttalam districts during the morning too.

Fairly heavy showers of about 100 mm are likely in parts of Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa district.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places elsewhere over the island.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.