Sri Lanka in talks with India to boost bilateral ties and economic partnership

Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry has held a cordial discussion with India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today (May 03).

The two sides have discussed the further strengthening of bilateral relations and the economic partnership for the benefit of both Sri Lanka and India.

Sabry, on behalf of the Sri Lankan government and its people, expressed gratitude to Sitharaman and the Indian government for all the assistance and support extended to the island nation during its extremely difficult and challenging time, and for contributing positively towards its recovery process.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 56th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Seoul, South Korea.