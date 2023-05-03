Sri Lanka in talks with India to boost bilateral ties and economic partnership

Sri Lanka in talks with India to boost bilateral ties and economic partnership

May 3, 2023   09:23 am

Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry has held a cordial discussion with India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today (May 03).

 The two sides have discussed the further strengthening of bilateral relations and the economic partnership for the benefit of both Sri Lanka and India.

Sabry, on behalf of the Sri Lankan government and its people, expressed gratitude to Sitharaman and the Indian government for all the assistance and support extended to the island nation during its extremely difficult and challenging time, and for contributing positively towards its recovery process.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 56th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Seoul, South Korea.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

Dialog Axiata and Airtel to combine operations in Sri Lanka (English)

Dialog Axiata and Airtel to combine operations in Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka introduces economic reforms agenda to boost economic recovery (English)

Sri Lanka introduces economic reforms agenda to boost economic recovery (English)

3rd batch of Sri Lankans evacuated from Sudan (English)

3rd batch of Sri Lankans evacuated from Sudan (English)

Litro to slash domestic LP gas prices tomorrow (English)

Litro to slash domestic LP gas prices tomorrow (English)

Fairly heavy showers likely in several provinces and districts (English)

Fairly heavy showers likely in several provinces and districts (English)

Dengue 3 virus on the rise owing to inclement weather in Sri Lanka

Dengue 3 virus on the rise owing to inclement weather in Sri Lanka

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.02

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.02