Cabinet takes decision on management of Mahinda Rajapaksa Tele-Cinema Park

May 3, 2023   10:39 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the Mahinda Rajapaksa National Tele-Cinema Park in Ranminithenna to be managed under a public-private partnership (PPT).

The relevant proposal presented by the Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs has been taken up for discussion during the Cabinet meeting held on February 27, 2023.

Accordingly, it was decided at that meeting to refer the proposal to the National Agency for Public-Private Partnership to study the matter and submit a report to the Cabinet.

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to grant approval to take the necessary steps to manage the Mahinda Rajapaksa National Tele-Cinema Park under the public-private partnership, after considering the report submitted by the relevant agency and based on the recommendations mentioned in the document.

