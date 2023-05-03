Special package to be introduced to attract foreign investments

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has proposed to introduce a special package in order to attract foreign investments in the near future.

Joining the Cabinet press conference this morning (May 03), Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Bandula Gunawardene stated that accordingly, a ‘package of privileges’ consisting of state funds and provisions for foreign investment will be introduced soon.

Minister Gunawardene pointed out that the unavailability of sufficient encouragement to attract foreign investment remains a huge issue.

He noted that everyone should pay attention to the fact that attracting foreign investments is being done properly despite the availability of many natural resources in the country.