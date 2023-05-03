Presidential Secretariat takes measures to make Sri Lanka more business-friendly

Presidential Secretariat takes measures to make Sri Lanka more business-friendly

May 3, 2023   11:11 am

The Presidential Secretariat has organised 54 institutions that provide investor facilitation services under seven Task Forces, in a bid to make Sri Lanka more business-friendly.

Accordingly, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported that the 54 organisations were organised under seven Task Forces with the aim of simplifying the processes involved, reducing the time taken and making information readily available so as to increase efficiency.

