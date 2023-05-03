New members appointed to National Procurement Committee

President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (May 03) appointed new members to the National Procurement Commission.

The appointments were made based on the recommendations of the Constitutional Council, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Thereby, the commission will be chaired by Mrs. W. Sudharma Karunaratne who previously served as the Director-General of Sri Lanka Customs.

Meanwhile, Warnakulasuriya Ivan Thisera, D. Piyasiri Daranagama, Sumanthiran Sinnakandu and A.G. Pubudu Asanga Gunawardena serve as its members.