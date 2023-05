Litro Gas Lanka, one of the country’s two largest suppliers of domestic Liquefied Petroleum (LP) gas, has slashed the prices of its products.

The price revision will be effective from midnight today (May 03), according to Litro chairman Muditha Peiris.

Reduced prices are as follows:

• 12.5kg cylinder – Rs. 3,638 (reduced by Rs. 100)

• 5kg cylinder – Rs. 1,462 (reduced by Rs. 40)

• 2.3kg cylinder – Rs. 681 (reduced by Rs. 19)