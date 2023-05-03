Electricity prices to be revised in July

Electricity prices are due to be reviewed and revised in July this year, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has stated.

Accordingly, the Minister noted that electricity prices will be revised in line with the Government Policy and Cabinet decisions taken in 2022, in a bid to implement a cost reflective pricing mechanism.

He further noted that it was decided to review and revise electricity prices biannually, in January and July, of every year.