Electricity prices to be revised in July

Electricity prices to be revised in July

May 3, 2023   02:09 pm

Electricity prices are due to be reviewed and revised in July this year, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has stated.

Accordingly, the Minister noted that electricity prices will be revised in line with the Government Policy and Cabinet decisions taken in 2022, in a bid to implement a cost reflective pricing mechanism.

He further noted that it was decided to review and revise electricity prices biannually, in January and July, of every year.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

People urged to be cautious of increasing dengue and Covid-19 infection risks

People urged to be cautious of increasing dengue and Covid-19 infection risks

People urged to be cautious of increasing dengue and Covid-19 infection risks

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.03

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.03

NPP's FR petition against deferment of LG election fixed for consideration

NPP's FR petition against deferment of LG election fixed for consideration

Vesak lantern makers shed light on issues faced by them

Vesak lantern makers shed light on issues faced by them

Woman brutally murdered inside sawmill in Athurugiriya

Woman brutally murdered inside sawmill in Athurugiriya

Litro slashes LP gas cylinder prices

Litro slashes LP gas cylinder prices

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Dialog Axiata and Airtel to combine operations in Sri Lanka (English)

Dialog Axiata and Airtel to combine operations in Sri Lanka (English)