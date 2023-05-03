Farmers to be given sufficient amounts of MOP and urea fertilizer

May 3, 2023   03:08 pm

The Ministry of Agriculture has decided to provide sufficient amounts of Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertilizer (‘Bandi Pohora’) and Urea fertilizer to farmers.

The decision has been arrived at today (May 03), under the program to provide fertilizers to farmers for paddy cultivation.

The Ministry further mentioned that arrangements are made to provide the fertilizer subsidies given by the government to all farmers, as decided earlier.

Accordingly, the farmers will be provided with a subsidy of Rs. 20,000 per hectare and Rs. 40,000 for 02 hectares to purchase fertilizers.

Therefore, the purchase of urea fertilizer can be done at the discretion of the farmers in the ‘Yala Season’ this year, the ministry added.

