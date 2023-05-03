Risks of new Covid-19 variant spreading in Sri Lanka?

Risks of new Covid-19 variant spreading in Sri Lanka?

May 3, 2023   03:36 pm

Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) says that the flu spreading across the country these days could be a new variant of the Covid-19 virus.

Chairman of the association Dr. Vinya Ariyaratne emphasized that different varieties of the Covid-19 virus can emerge depending on the nature of the disease.

“We don’t really have a good understanding of those variants. It takes time to analyze them and to obtain the reports.”

“Covid-19 patients are still being reported in many other countries like Indonesia, Vietnam and Singapore. But we don’t need to worry.”

Dr. Ariyaratne also pointed out that, however, it is essential to follow proper hygiene practices that we were following during the Covid-19 pandemic since the Influenza virus is also being spread.

“Especially it is important to wear a face mask properly,” he added.

The SLMA further mentions that several viral diseases are spreading due to the prevailing rainy condition, adding that it is difficult to identify those diseases separately from each other since the symptoms of these viral diseases are similar.

“However, it is essential for people to continue following health guidelines”, the SLMA said.

Meanwhile, the doctors have urged the general public to be cautious of Leptospirosis disease, since its spread is also on the rise.

“If you have the symptoms like fever, red eyes, muscle pain, dark-coloured urine…  If these symptoms are recognized early, then the complications of the Leptospirosis disease can be prevented by proper treatment”, the doctor added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

People urged to be cautious of increasing dengue and Covid-19 infection risks

People urged to be cautious of increasing dengue and Covid-19 infection risks

People urged to be cautious of increasing dengue and Covid-19 infection risks

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.03

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.03

NPP's FR petition against deferment of LG election fixed for consideration

NPP's FR petition against deferment of LG election fixed for consideration

Vesak lantern makers shed light on issues faced by them

Vesak lantern makers shed light on issues faced by them

Woman brutally murdered inside sawmill in Athurugiriya

Woman brutally murdered inside sawmill in Athurugiriya

Litro slashes LP gas cylinder prices

Litro slashes LP gas cylinder prices

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Dialog Axiata and Airtel to combine operations in Sri Lanka (English)

Dialog Axiata and Airtel to combine operations in Sri Lanka (English)