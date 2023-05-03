Over 30,000 dengue cases thus far in 2023 - SLMA warns of possible epidemic

Over 30,000 dengue cases have been reported over the last four months of 2023, the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) warned.

Accordingly, the SLMA stated that while over 30,000 dengue cases have been reported for this year alone, almost 50% of these cases were reported from the Colombo and Gampaha districts of the Western Province. Concerns in this regard have been raised within the Kalutara and Batticaloa districts as well.

Data gathered by the SLMA also revealed that during the relevant time period, 15 persons had died of the mosquito-borne virus.

Speaking on the recent surge in the number of dengue patients being reported, SLMA Assistant Secretary Dr. Lahiru Kodithuwakku raised concerns that an epidemic could break out if the situation is not controlled or contained properly, as the number of cases are only going to increase owing to the inclement weather.