New members appointed to National Procurement Commission and Finance Commission

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed members to the National Procurement Commission and the Finance Commission of Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, W.Sudharma Karunaratne has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Procurement Commission, while Warnakula Ivon Tissera, D.A. Piyasiri Daranagama, Sumandiran Sinnakandu and A.G. Pubudu Asanga Gunawansa have been appointed to the commission as members.

Sumith Abeysinghe has been appointed as the Chairman of the Finance Commission. Tuan Nalin Ossain and Meyan Vamadewan have also been appointed as members of the Finance Commission.