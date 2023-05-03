New members appointed to National Procurement Commission and Finance Commission

New members appointed to National Procurement Commission and Finance Commission

May 3, 2023   05:14 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed members to the National Procurement Commission and the Finance Commission of Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, W.Sudharma Karunaratne has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Procurement Commission, while Warnakula Ivon Tissera, D.A. Piyasiri Daranagama, Sumandiran Sinnakandu and A.G. Pubudu Asanga Gunawansa have been appointed to the commission as members.

Sumith Abeysinghe has been appointed as the Chairman of the Finance Commission. Tuan Nalin Ossain and Meyan Vamadewan have also been appointed as members of the Finance Commission.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

People urged to be cautious of increasing dengue and Covid-19 infection risks

People urged to be cautious of increasing dengue and Covid-19 infection risks

People urged to be cautious of increasing dengue and Covid-19 infection risks

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.03

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.03

NPP's FR petition against deferment of LG election fixed for consideration

NPP's FR petition against deferment of LG election fixed for consideration

Vesak lantern makers shed light on issues faced by them

Vesak lantern makers shed light on issues faced by them

Woman brutally murdered inside sawmill in Athurugiriya

Woman brutally murdered inside sawmill in Athurugiriya

Litro slashes LP gas cylinder prices

Litro slashes LP gas cylinder prices

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Dialog Axiata and Airtel to combine operations in Sri Lanka (English)

Dialog Axiata and Airtel to combine operations in Sri Lanka (English)