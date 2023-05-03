President instructs to mobilize dengue task force to control spread in Western Province

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed the Governor of the Western Province, Chief Secretary and the District Secretary to mobilize the dengue task force to control the spread of dengue in the Western Province with the support of relevant institutions and the public, since the Western Province has seen a surge in dengue cases.

Earlier today, the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) warned that over 30,000 dengue cases have been reported over the last four months of 2023, and that almost 50% of these cases were reported from the Colombo and Gampaha districts of the Western Province.

Concerns in this regard have been raised within the Kalutara and Batticaloa districts as well, according to the SLMA.

Speaking on the recent surge in the number of dengue patients being reported, SLMA Assistant Secretary Dr. Lahiru Kodithuwakku raised concerns that an epidemic could break out if the situation is not controlled or contained properly, as the number of cases are only going to increase owing to the inclement weather.