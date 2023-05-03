Two including child dead, 4 injured as train collides with three-wheeler

May 3, 2023   06:09 pm

Two persons were reported dead while four others were injured after a train collided with a three-wheeler at a railway crossing at Pelena, Weligama. 

The train was plying from Matara to Kandy this afternoon (03 May), when it collided with a three-wheeler, in which a mother and her three children and a relative were travelling in the Weligama area. 

Accordingly, a nine-year-old child and the 32-year-old three-wheeler driver were killed in the accident. 

The child had died upon admission to the District General Hospital in Matara, while the three-wheeler driver, identified as a member of the Sri Lanka Army, was killed on the spot, 

Meanwhile, four others including the two children and their mother were admitted to the Matara Hospital for treatment. 

Further investigations are being conducted by the Weligama Police after area residents complained that several railway crossings, including the one in questions had various defects.

