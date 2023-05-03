Former MP Sri Ranga granted bail

Former Member of Parliament J. Sri Ranga has been released on bail from the case in which he was named as a suspect over the torching of President Ranil Wickremsinghe’s private residence during the mass anti-government protests in July 2022.

The relevant order was issued by Acting Magistrate of the Colombo Fort Ilangasinghe Bandara when the case was taken up today (03 May).

Accordingly, the MP was released on a cash bail of Rs. 20,000 and two personal bails of Rs. 5 million each.