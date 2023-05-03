Sri Lankan medical student in Belarus found dead

The Belarus Police have commenced investigations into the death of a 24-year-old Sri Lankan national, who was found dead in a room in the hostel of the Grodno State Medical University on 30 April.

The deceased has been identified as Thishan Kularatne, a 24-year-old resident of Kandy, who was in the fourth year at the Grodno State Medical University in Belarus at the time of his death.

Kularatne was found by his fellow students at the university, when they came in search of him after several calls made to the deceased were left unanswered.

Accordingly, as no cause of death has been identified thus far, the Belarus Police have commenced investigations to determine as to whether the youth’s death was a suicide or was resultant of any other reason.

Kularatne was known to be an exceptional student, and had won the award for the most talented student in the first, second and third years of his degree. He also served as a senior prefect during his years at school and has excelled in extra-curricular activities.