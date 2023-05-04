President Ranil leaves for UK to attend coronation of King Charles III

President Ranil leaves for UK to attend coronation of King Charles III

May 4, 2023   07:37 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has left for the United Kingdom to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

The President will join other world leaders invited to attend the coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort of the United Kingdom respectively.

Ahead of the coronation, the Commonwealth Secretariat will take advantage of the gathering of leaders in London to host a Commonwealth Summit for Presidents and Heads of Government of Commonwealth countries on Friday, May 5.

Eight months after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles III would be formally crowned the British monarch in a massive ceremony at Westminster Abbey on 06 May.

The Coronation of Their Majesties The King and Queen Consort will be a once-in-a-generation event – the first in almost 70 years. A splendor of pageantry and celebration will be on display in a religious ceremony that has remained largely unchanged for a thousand years. The Coronation ceremony will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

