Landslide warning issued for 3 districts extended

Landslide warning issued for 3 districts extended

May 4, 2023   09:13 am

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has extended the landslide early warnings issued for parts of Badulla, Matara and Kegalle districts.

Accordingly, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning previously issued for the following areas is extended until 4.00 p.m. today:

Badulla district – Haldummulla and Passara Divisional Secretariat divisions
Matara district – Kotapola and Pasgoda Divisional Secretariat divisions
Kegalle district – Kegalle Divisional Secretariat division

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 75 mm, people living in the aforementioned area have been urged to be on alert about the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers can be expected in most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m. today.

Showers will occur in Western and North-western provinces and in Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Galle and Matara districts during the morning too.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in Eastern, Uva, North-Central and North-western provinces and fairly heavy showers about 50 mm are likely at some places elsewhere.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over western and Southern coastal areas.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President instructs to mobilize dengue task force to control spread in Western Province (English)

President instructs to mobilize dengue task force to control spread in Western Province (English)

President instructs to mobilize dengue task force to control spread in Western Province (English)

Electricity prices to be revised in July (English)

Electricity prices to be revised in July (English)

Cabinet takes decision on situation concerning govt employees contesting LG polls (English)

Cabinet takes decision on situation concerning govt employees contesting LG polls (English)

Presidential Secretariat takes measures to make Sri Lanka more 'business-friendly' (English)

Presidential Secretariat takes measures to make Sri Lanka more 'business-friendly' (English)

Litro slashes LP gas cylinder prices (English)

Litro slashes LP gas cylinder prices (English)

Doctors urge extreme caution over potential dengue epidemic outbreak

Doctors urge extreme caution over potential dengue epidemic outbreak

Three including 2 kids killed in train crash at unprotected level crossing in Weligama

Three including 2 kids killed in train crash at unprotected level crossing in Weligama

Ex-MP Sri Ranga granted bail, accuses govt of suppressing the truth

Ex-MP Sri Ranga granted bail, accuses govt of suppressing the truth