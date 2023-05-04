Landslide warning issued for 3 districts extended

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has extended the landslide early warnings issued for parts of Badulla, Matara and Kegalle districts.

Accordingly, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning previously issued for the following areas is extended until 4.00 p.m. today:

Badulla district – Haldummulla and Passara Divisional Secretariat divisions

Matara district – Kotapola and Pasgoda Divisional Secretariat divisions

Kegalle district – Kegalle Divisional Secretariat division

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 75 mm, people living in the aforementioned area have been urged to be on alert about the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers can be expected in most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m. today.

Showers will occur in Western and North-western provinces and in Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Galle and Matara districts during the morning too.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in Eastern, Uva, North-Central and North-western provinces and fairly heavy showers about 50 mm are likely at some places elsewhere.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over western and Southern coastal areas.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.