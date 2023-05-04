Special security measures in place for Vesak festival

Special security measures will be in place across the island in view of the upcoming Vesak festival this week, police spokesperson SSP Nihal Thalduwa says.

Addressing a media briefing in Colombo, the police spokesperson said this security program would be implemented at Vesak zones, temples and other places where religious events are held.

In the meantime, the Prisons Department has decided to grant special inmate visitation opportunities on May 05 and 06, coinciding with the Vesak full moon Poya.

During these two days, the visitors are allowed to bring food parcels and items of confectionery sufficient for only one inmate, the Prisons Department said further.

The Excise Department meanwhile announced that liquor shops would remain closed for three days this week in view of the Vesak festival.

Thereby, all licensed outlets or retail outlets island-wide for retail sales will be closed on May 04, 05 and 06.

In addition, all Excise officers in the country are instructed to strictly enforce the law in the event of any excise-licensed premises that do not close their licensed premises on the aforementioned days or violate the licensing conditions.

The government has decided to celebrate this year’s Vesak festival on a grand scale as per the directives of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

To celebrate the ‘Buddha Rashmi National Vesak Festival’, several programs are planned in parts of Sri Lanka. From May 03 to 06, the events are taking place at the Galle Face Green, Shangri-La Green, and Presidential Secretariat premises.

‘Bhakthi Geetha’ recitals will take place today (May 04) at the Presidential Secretariat premises while school supplies are planned to be distributed among 40 novice monks and 1,200 schoolchildren tomorrow.

Furthermore, at 7.00 p.m. at the Shangri-La Green, the Maha Karuna Buddhist Association of Singapore and Willing Hearts Foundation of Singapore will hold a ‘Rice Dansela’, which will continue on both May 05 and 06.

On these two days, the Sri Lanka Navy, Civil Security Department, Youth Service Council, and Sri Lanka Army will hold Bakthi Geetha recitals and light Vesak illuminations at the stage built on the Shangri-La Green.