Navy apprehends 25 people engaged in illegal fishing off eastern coast

During a special search operation conducted in the sea area of Coral Cove in Trincomalee on May 02, Sri Lanka Navy apprehended 25 people who were engaged in illegal fishing.

The operation also led to the seizure of five dinghies and unauthorized fishing gear used for the illegal act.

The Navy carries out regular operations in the coastal and sea areas around the island, in a bid to prevent illegal fishing practices which threaten the sustainability of fish populations.

As an extension of these efforts, this search operation was mounted by the Naval Dockyard in Trincomalee at the Eastern Naval Command on May 02, by deploying its Inshore Patrol Craft off Coral Cove.

The Individuals seized in this operation were identified as residents of China Bay, Kinniya and Muthur, from 18 to 57 years of age.

The apprehended fishermen, along with the impounded equipment, were handed over to the Fisheries Inspector in Cod Bay, Trincomalee for onward legal proceedings.