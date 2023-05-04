Shehan Semasinghe sworn in as Acting Finance Minister

State Minister Shehan Semasinghe was sworn in as the Acting Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization & National Policies until President Ranil Wickremesinghe returns to the island after concluding his official visit to the United Kingdom.

The letter of appointment was handed over to Semasinghe on Wednesday (May 03).

The appointment was made by President Wickremesinghe, pursuant to the powers vested in him by the Constitution.

The Head of State, accompanied by an eight-member delegation, left the island early this morning to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

He will join other world leaders invited to attend the coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort of the United Kingdom respectively.