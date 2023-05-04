Shehan Semasinghe sworn in as Acting Finance Minister

Shehan Semasinghe sworn in as Acting Finance Minister

May 4, 2023   11:01 am

State Minister Shehan Semasinghe was sworn in as the Acting Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization & National Policies until President Ranil Wickremesinghe returns to the island after concluding his official visit to the United Kingdom.

The letter of appointment was handed over to Semasinghe on Wednesday (May 03).

The appointment was made by President Wickremesinghe, pursuant to the powers vested in him by the Constitution.

The Head of State, accompanied by an eight-member delegation, left the island early this morning to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

He will join other world leaders invited to attend the coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort of the United Kingdom respectively.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President instructs to mobilize dengue task force to control spread in Western Province (English)

President instructs to mobilize dengue task force to control spread in Western Province (English)

President instructs to mobilize dengue task force to control spread in Western Province (English)

Electricity prices to be revised in July (English)

Electricity prices to be revised in July (English)

Cabinet takes decision on situation concerning govt employees contesting LG polls (English)

Cabinet takes decision on situation concerning govt employees contesting LG polls (English)

Presidential Secretariat takes measures to make Sri Lanka more 'business-friendly' (English)

Presidential Secretariat takes measures to make Sri Lanka more 'business-friendly' (English)

Litro slashes LP gas cylinder prices (English)

Litro slashes LP gas cylinder prices (English)

Doctors urge extreme caution over potential dengue epidemic outbreak

Doctors urge extreme caution over potential dengue epidemic outbreak

Three including 2 kids killed in train crash at unprotected level crossing in Weligama

Three including 2 kids killed in train crash at unprotected level crossing in Weligama

Ex-MP Sri Ranga granted bail, accuses govt of suppressing the truth

Ex-MP Sri Ranga granted bail, accuses govt of suppressing the truth