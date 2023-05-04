Emirates to promote Sri Lanka as an ideal destination

Sri Lanka and Emirates have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote the island nation as an ideal destination.

As per the agreement, the Emirates, one of the two flag carriers of the UAE, is expected to implement initiatives designed to promote Sri Lanka’s tourism and trade industries.

The agreement was signed at the Arabian Travel Market 2023, inaugurated in Dubai, UAE on Tuesday (May 02).

Adman Kasim Cheif, the Commercial Officer of Emirates; Ahmed Khoory, the Senior Vice President of Emirates; Chandana de Silva, the Emirates’ Country Head for Sri Lanka and the Maldives; Sri Lanka’s Tourism Minister Harin Fernando; Padma Siriwardena, the Managing Director of Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau; and Udaya Indraratne, the Sri Lankan Ambassador to the UAE attended the event.

Speaking in this regard, Minister Fernando said Sri Lanka looks forward to working with Emirates to grow the tourism sector and make a positive impact on the island nation’s economy.

The lawmaker also appreciated Emirates for playing a major role in the revival of the tourism sector of Sri Lanka.