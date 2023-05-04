Committee probing kidney racket at Borella hospital recommends suspending transplants
May 4, 2023 02:20 pm
The committee appointed to probe the recent kidney transplant racket uncovered by Ada Derana’s ‘Ukussa’ at a private hospital in Borella has recommended that the approval granted for the hospital to perform kidney transplants be temporarily halted.
Accordingly, the Attorney General had informed the Court of Appeal today (04 May) that the committee had recommended that all kidney transplants be suspended at the private hospital in question, until the relevant investigations have concluded.