Committee probing kidney racket at Borella hospital recommends suspending transplants

May 4, 2023   02:20 pm

The committee appointed to probe the recent kidney transplant racket uncovered by Ada Derana’s ‘Ukussa’ at a private hospital in Borella has recommended that the approval granted for the hospital to perform kidney transplants be temporarily halted.

Accordingly, the Attorney General had informed the Court of Appeal today (04 May) that the committee had recommended that all kidney transplants be suspended at the private hospital in question, until the relevant investigations have concluded.

