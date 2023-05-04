Mother of two attacked to death by husband in Elpitiya

A woman has been attacked to death with a sharp weapon by her husband inside a house in the Divithurawatta area of Ethkandura, Elpitiya.

Ada Derana reporter said that the body of the deceased woman was found inside her house this morning (May 04).

The murder has been committed as a result of an escalated family dispute, according to police.

The 33-year-old victim is a mother of two, the police said.

Police have also arrested the victim’s husband on suspicion of the murder.