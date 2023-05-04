Premitha Bandara appointed as Acting Defence Minister

May 4, 2023   04:27 pm

State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Defence in the absence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who left for the United Kingdom earlier today (04 May).

This was confirmed by the Department of Government Information (DGI). 

Tennakoon’s appointment comes in the wake of Wickremesinghe’s official visit to the UK, to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III which is due to be held at Westminister Abbey on 06 May. 

Earlier today, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe was appointed as the Acting Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilisation and National Policies until the Head of State returns to the island.

