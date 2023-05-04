President inaugurates Buddha Rashmi Vesak zone

President inaugurates Buddha Rashmi Vesak zone

May 4, 2023   05:59 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe inaugurated the ‘Buddha Rashmi’ Vesak Zone, the National Vesak celebration organized by the Hunupitiya Gangarama Temple in Colombo on Tuesday (May 03).

The Vesak program includes various events organized at the Galle Face Shangri-la Green and Presidential Secretariat Premises on May 03, 04, 05, and 06, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

During the inauguration, the President switched on the lights to mark the start of the Vesak program and attended the ‘Bhakthi Gee’ event on the steps of the Presidential Secretariat.

Subsequently, he offered flowers to the Buddha statue and participated in religious rituals at the Seemamalakaya of the Gangarama Temple.

The President also illuminated the “Buddha Rashmi Vesak Kalapaya” electric lights to inaugurate the Vesak celebration.

The South Asian Embassies and High Commissions had created exhibition booths at the Vesak Zone to showcase the Buddhist heritage of the Vesak region, which the President visited. He observed the designs and asked for details from the designers.

The President also made a note in the commemorative book at the exhibition hall of the Pakistani Buddhist heritage. Later, he visited the Gangarama Temple and received blessings from Venerable Dr. Kirinde Assaji Thera, the Chief Incumbent of the Temple.

He also had a friendly conversation with the local and foreign devotees who had come to visit the Buddha Rashmi Vesak program.

