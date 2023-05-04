Special exhibition in Colombo showcases Indias rich Buddhist heritage

May 4, 2023   09:31 pm

The High Commission of India in Colombo has organized a special exhibition on India’s rich Buddhist Heritage as a part of the ‘Buddha Rashmi’ National Vesak Festival at Seemamalakaya, Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, accompanied by Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay, senior ministers and other dignitaries, visited the exhibition on May 03, after inaugurating the Vesak festival.

The Vesak festival is jointly organized by the Presidential Secretariat, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Gangaramaya Temple.

This exhibition, which commemorates the birth, enlightenment and Mahaparinirvana of the Buddha on the sacred Vesak full moon Poya day, underlines the civilizational connection between India and Sri Lanka.

The exhibition displays digital recreations of the fresco paintings from the world-famous UNESCO Heritage Site Ajanta caves of India, depicting significant episodes from Lord Buddha’s life and Jataka tales. Ajanta Caves are Buddhist cave monuments in Maharashtra, India dating back to 2nd and 1st centuries B.C.

The exhibition is yet another testimony to India’s untiring efforts to preserve and restore Buddhist heritage in India and across the world, the Indian High Commission said in a media release.

Curators of the exhibition Ankur Naik and Prasad Pawar gifted a replica of the digitally restored Padma of the renowned  ‘Padmapani’ on an original basalt stone to President Wickremesinghe, in what is a vivid example of the impressive restoration works which are being carried out in Ajanta caves.

The exhibition was also displayed at the first Global Buddhist Summit held in New Delhi in India from April 20 to 21, 2023. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited this exhibition at the Summit.

The exhibition is open for public viewing from May 05 to May 07, 2023.

 

