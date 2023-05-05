Presidents Vesak message: Timeless philosophy of Buddha is a solace amidst economic crisis

May 5, 2023   07:57 am

At this juncture of Sri Lanka’s unprecedented economic crisis, the “timeless philosophy” of the Buddha is a source of solace, President Ranil Wickremesinghe says in his message for the Vesak festival.

Hence, it is imperative to rise above all differences and join hands in unity and service as espoused by the Buddha in order to overcome the dangers in pursuing a life of normality during these troubled times, he said further.

Wickremesinghe noted that this path should be guided by the four Noble States of loving-kindness (Metta), compassion (Karuna), sympathetic joy (Mudita) and equanimity (Upekkha), as upheld in the Buddhist philosophy.


Read the full text of President Wickremesinghe’s message for Vesak below:

This thrice blessed day of Vesak being the most important in the Buddhist calendar, dawns with sacred significance.

While commemorating the Buddha’s birth, enlightenment and passing away, it is a revered occasion, to venerate his Teachings based on the concept of compassion, by participating in activities of piety and giving of alms, through devotion to service of humanity.

At this juncture of the country’s unprecedented economic crisis, the timeless philosophy of the Buddha becomes a source of solace.

Therefore, during these troubled times, it is imperative to rise above all differences and join together in unity and service as espoused by the Buddha, to overcome the dangers in pursuing a life of normality. This path should be guided by the four Noble States of loving-kindness (Metta), compassion (Karuna), sympathetic joy (Mudita) and equanimity (Upekkha), as upheld in the Buddhist philosophy.

On this hallowed day, let us seize this instance of religious sanctity, and pay tribute to the Buddha’s sagacity, by uniting in solidarity to rebuild an affluent Sri Lanka. May the full moon today remove the darkness of ignorance from our lives, and guide us on the path of Sri Lanka’s renaissance.

May all beings be happy and content, as we unite to commemorate this blessed day of Vesak.

