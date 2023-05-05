Special traffic plan in Colombo in view of Vesak festival

Sri Lanka Police have announced a special traffic plan in the city of Colombo in view of the Vesak festival.

After four years of subdued celebrations due to the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, the Covid-19 pandemic and the exacerbated economic crisis last year, Sri Lanka is celebrating the Vesak festival on a grand scale this year.

Vesak full moon Poya marks the three most important milestones in the life of Gautama Buddha, namely the birth, enlightenment and Parinirvana.

Vesak zones are established in many parts of Colombo, including Vesak zones were inaugurated in many parts of Colombo, Bauddhaloka Mawatha and Gangaramaya Temple.

Thereby, the police have designated specific areas for parking vehicles, in order to facilitate the people visiting these Vesak zones.

The members of the public are advised not to park their vehicles on the main roads, byroads or on pavements blocking the movement of traffic.

The police said such vehicles would be removed, and that fines would be imposed on the motorists for parking their vehicles improperly.

Parking space for Gangarama Budddha Rashmi Vesak Zone:

• Union Place – from Kompannaveediya Junction to Ibbanwala Junction

• Dharmapala Mawatha – from Hunupitiya Crossroad to F.R. Senanayake Mawatha

• F.R. Senanayake Mawatha – from Dharmapala Mawatha to Kannangara Mawatha

• Vauxaull Street

Parking space near Bauddhaloka Mawatha Vesak Zone:

• Maitland Place car park

• Independence Mawatha

• Vidya Mawatha

• Sarana Road

• R.G. Senanayake Mawatha

Parking space near Galle Face Green:

• Car park where the old Defence Ministry building

The maps of the parking spaces are as follows: