Pakistan police kill most-wanted terrorist involved in SL cricket team attack
On March 3, 2009, Pakistani policemen inspect a police vehicle after masked gunmen attacked the visiting Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore. Photo: AFP

Pakistan police kill most-wanted terrorist involved in SL cricket team attack

May 5, 2023   09:00 am

Terrorist Iqbal alias Bali Khayara, who was a member of Al-Qaeda and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Khayara group, was killed in a police encounter near Fateh Moor in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistani police officials confirmed.

Iqbal was one of the most wanted terrorists, and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab police had announced a reward of Rs 10.5 million for his capture, dead or alive.

Inspector-General of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan, while speaking to a private TV channel on Thursday, said the police retaliated after an attack carried out on them by Iqbal and killed him, along with an accomplice.

He said that Iqbal was wanted for 26 cases of terrorism and targeted killings. He was accused of targeted killings, terrorism and abduction of Shia Muslims in 21 cases by CTD DI Khan whereas he was also wanted by Multan police in five other cases.

Additionally, DI Khan police officials say that Iqbal was also involved in a recent suicide bombing at the District Headquarters Hospital, as well as the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore.

The attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team claimed the lives of seven police officials and left seven players including Mahela Jayawaredene, Kumar Sangakkara, Ajantha Mendis, Thilan Samaraweera, Tharanga Paranavitana and Chaminda Vaas injured.

The attack drove cricket and most other international sports from Pakistan for years which only returned after the security significantly improved in the terror-hit country.


Source: The Express Tribune
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Emirates to promote Sri Lanka as an ideal destination (English)

Emirates to promote Sri Lanka as an ideal destination (English)

Emirates to promote Sri Lanka as an ideal destination (English)

Dates fixed for parliamentary debates on X-Press Pearl disaster, CBSL Bill (English)

Dates fixed for parliamentary debates on X-Press Pearl disaster, CBSL Bill (English)

Health authorities warn of new dengue variant spreading in Sri Lanka (English)

Health authorities warn of new dengue variant spreading in Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka is not alone in its recovery process  Sabry tells ADB's annual meeting (English)

Sri Lanka is not alone in its recovery process  Sabry tells ADB's annual meeting (English)

FUTA decides to join A/L exam paper-marking, but pledges to continue their fight

FUTA decides to join A/L exam paper-marking, but pledges to continue their fight

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.04

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.04

Prevailing heavy rainfall, gusty winds likely to intensify

Prevailing heavy rainfall, gusty winds likely to intensify

Committee probing 'kidney racket' at Borella hospital recommends suspending transplants

Committee probing 'kidney racket' at Borella hospital recommends suspending transplants