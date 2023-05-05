Showers to continue due to mid-level atmospheric disturbance

May 5, 2023   11:58 am

Showery conditions are expected to continue further over most parts of the island due to a mid-level atmospheric disturbance, the Meteorology Department reported.

Accordingly, fairly heavy showers above 75mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Eastern and Northern provinces and in the Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya Districts.

Meanwhile, fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere, they reported.

In a release issued earlier this morning, the Department warned that a low-level atmospheric disturbance is likely to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal area from tomorrow (06 May).

Thus, they urged all members of the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers, and warned fishing and naval communities to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Meteorology Department in this regard.  

