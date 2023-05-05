Nearly 1,000 inmates pardoned for Vesak

The Department of Prisons released nearly 1,000 inmates from prisons across the island today (05 May) as per a special pardon granted by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in view of Vesak Poya Day.

Accordingly, 988 prisoners, of whom six are female inmates, serving time for minor offences were granted a Presidential Pardon by the Head of State, in accordance with Article 34 of the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, inmates will also be allowed visitors both today and tomorrow (06 May), the Department of Prisons said, adding that family and friends visiting inmates will also be allowed to bring parceled food and sweets sufficient for one person during these two days.