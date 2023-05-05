Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera met with several interested partied yesterday (04 May) to discuss matters relating to the petroleum sector.

Accordingly, a meeting was held with officials of the Ministry, Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and Minister Wjiesekera yesterday, during which the fuel pricing formula, establishing of new fuel stations and fuel distribution were discussed.

Moreover, the discussion also focused on the expansion of the Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminal Ltd (CPSTL), the Minister said in a Twitter statement.