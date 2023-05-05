Minister heads discussions pertaining to Sri Lankas petroleum sector

Minister heads discussions pertaining to Sri Lankas petroleum sector

May 5, 2023   02:48 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera met with several interested partied yesterday (04 May) to discuss matters relating to the petroleum sector.

Accordingly, a meeting was held with officials of the Ministry, Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and Minister Wjiesekera yesterday, during which the fuel pricing formula, establishing of new fuel stations and fuel distribution were discussed.

Moreover, the discussion also focused on the expansion of the Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminal Ltd (CPSTL), the Minister said in a Twitter statement.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Buddhists across Sri Lanka celebrate Vesak

Buddhists across Sri Lanka celebrate Vesak

Buddhists across Sri Lanka celebrate Vesak

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.05

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.05

23 injured after two buses collide on Colombo  Kandy road

23 injured after two buses collide on Colombo  Kandy road

Nearly 1,000 inmates pardoned for Vesak

Nearly 1,000 inmates pardoned for Vesak

Emirates to promote Sri Lanka as an ideal destination (English)

Emirates to promote Sri Lanka as an ideal destination (English)

Dates fixed for parliamentary debates on X-Press Pearl disaster, CBSL Bill (English)

Dates fixed for parliamentary debates on X-Press Pearl disaster, CBSL Bill (English)

Health authorities warn of new dengue variant spreading in Sri Lanka (English)

Health authorities warn of new dengue variant spreading in Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka is not alone in its recovery process  Sabry tells ADB's annual meeting (English)

Sri Lanka is not alone in its recovery process  Sabry tells ADB's annual meeting (English)