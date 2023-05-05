Landslide warning extended to five districts as rainfall continues

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has extended the landslide early warnings to five districts – Badulla, Galle, Kegalle, Matale and Matara.

Accordingly, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning is effective in the following areas until 12.30 a.m. on Saturday (May 06):

Badulla district – Badulla, Haldummulla and Hali-Ela Divisional Secretariat divisions

Galle district – Baddegama and Yakkalamulla Divisional Secretariat divisions

Matara district – Kotapola and Pasgoda Divisional Secretariat divisions

Kegalle district – Kegalle Divisional Secretariat division

Matale district – Pallepola Divisional Secretariat division

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 75 mm, people living in the aforementioned area have been urged to be on alert about the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence.

Meanwhile, the Level 2 (Amber) warning is effective in Passara, Elpitiya and Nagoda Divisional Secretariat divisions of Badulla and Galle districts.

The residents of these areas are urged to be ready to evacuate to a safe location if the need arises.