ADB mission discusses assistance for SOEs and PPPs with Minister

May 5, 2023   06:23 pm

A mission from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) met with Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera yesterday (04 May), to discuss assistance for State Owned Enterprises (SOE) and Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).

Ministry officials and the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) reforms committee were also present at the meeting during which several concerns including CEB reforms, enabling an environment in which renewable energy could be developed, establishing a unit within the Ministry to support PPP projects, transaction advisory support and financing for renewable energy were discussed.

The ADB mission was led by Director of ADB’s PPP Office Takeo Koike,  while the participants included Amer Chowdhury -   Senior PPP Specialist, Santosh Pokharel – Senior Private Sector Development Specialist, Uresha Walpitigama – Project Officer (Finance) and John Phillip Sevilla – Consultant.

