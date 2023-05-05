Group remanded over attack on CAA officials

Group remanded over attack on CAA officials

May 5, 2023   06:31 pm

Four persons have been remanded over the assault of a group of officers from the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) belonging to the Kurunegala district office during a raid in the Narammala area.

The arrestees were remanded until 10 May when the case was taken up before the Kuliyapitiya Magistrate’s Court today (05 May).

A group of CAA officials had visited an animal farm in the Narammala area yesterday (04 May), to probe a tip-off they had received of a stock of eggs that were allegedly being illegally hoarded at the site.

Upon their arrival, however, the officials were attacked by a group of persons present at the site in an attempt to hamper the investigation.

Five CAA officials who sustained injuries in the attack were later admitted to the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital.

Three persons were arrested in connection with the attack last night, while a fourth person, the owner of the animal farm in question, was arrested this morning.

