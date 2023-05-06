Sri Lanka-born doctor in UK receives invitation to King Charles coronation
May 5, 2023 11:52 pm
Sri Lanka-born Dr. Hareen De Silva, a General Practitioner (GP) of the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom, has received an invitation to the coronation of King Charles.
Dr. De Silva was awarded a British Empire Medal for his services to general practice during the Covid-19 pandemic.
He worked in numerous settings including NHS Nightingale, for the Test and Trace service and at various GP clinics in London.
Dr. De Silva is among a group of ‘ordinary’ people who have made extraordinary contributions to their community, to be invited for the coronation on Saturday (May 06).