Sri Lanka-born doctor in UK receives invitation to King Charles coronation

May 5, 2023   11:52 pm

Sri Lanka-born Dr. Hareen De Silva, a General Practitioner (GP) of the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom, has received an invitation to the coronation of King Charles.

Dr. De Silva was awarded a British Empire Medal for his services to general practice during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He worked in numerous settings including NHS Nightingale, for the Test and Trace service and at various GP clinics in London.

Dr. De Silva is among a group of ‘ordinary’ people who have made extraordinary contributions to their community, to be invited for the coronation on Saturday (May 06).

