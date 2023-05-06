Navy foils illegal immigration attempt; six people apprehended

Sri Lanka Navy on Friday (May 05) foiled an illegal immigration attempt of a group of individuals in Mannar.

SLNS Gajaba in the North Central Naval Command conducted the operation, which led to the seizure of six individuals and a dinghy.

In the naval operation mounted off Erukkulampiddi in Mannar, four men and two women who made an illegal attempt to immigrate to India via sea routes were, thereby, taken into custody.

The apprehended individuals have been handed over to the Mannar police officers for onward legal proceedings.

Among them were five members of the same family – a man (38), a woman (37), two boys (07 and 14) and a girl (16). They are reportedly residents of Vavuniya. Meanwhile, the boat skipper was identified as a 38-year-old living in Mannar.

The boat used in this illegal migration attempt has been impounded by the naval officers.

The suspects will be produced before the Mannar Magistrate’s Court today (May 06).

Mannar Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.