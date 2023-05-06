CAA officers to launch trade union action over recent assault

May 6, 2023   12:02 pm

The association of investigation officers of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has vowed to launch a token strike as a protest against the assault on a group of fellow officers in Kurunegala.
 
Chairman of the association Kosala Ranganath mentioned that they would stay away from field duties until their members’ safety is ensured.

Further, he emphasized that they would launch a strict trade union action in the near future if the safety of those officers is not ensured.

A group of CAA officers, who visited an animal farm in the Narammala area to look into a tip-off on hoarded egg stocks, had been attacked by a group of individuals on Thursday (May 04).

Later, five people who were involved in the assault were arrested and remanded in custody until May 10, after being produced before the court.

Commenting on the matter, Chairman of the All Ceylon Egg Producers’ Association Sarath Ratnayake said that the CAA officials cannot enter the animal farms in an unsafe manner.

However, Mr. Ranganath also claimed that the CAA investigation officers have the legal authority to enter any commercial premises.

