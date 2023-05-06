President urges Commonwealth leaders to boost connectivity through digitization

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, attending the Commonwealth Leaders’ Meeting in London, has called for the strengthening of connectivity through digitization.

Accompanied by First Lady Prof. Maithri Wickremesinghe, the President attended the Commonwealth Leaders’ Meeting in London on Friday (May 05).

At the summit, the Head of State emphasized the importance of the Commonwealth in supporting youth involvement and education reforms.

On the sidelines of the meeting, President Wickremesinghe also had bilateral discussions with his Ghana and Rwandan counterparts, Nana Akufo-Addo and Paul Kagame, respectively.

During the meeting with the Rwandan president the potential areas of cooperation on agriculture and healthcare between the two nations were taken up for discussion. They have proposed an exchange of visits by the relevant ministers and discussed military cooperation.

Meanwhile, Prof. Wickremesinghe participated in the Fireside Chat parallel event.

President Wickremesinghe and the First Lady are in the United Kingdom to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III today (06 May) at the Westminster Abbey.

Thus, taking advantage of the gathering of the Presidents and Heads of Government of Commonwealth countries, currently in London for the ceremonial event, a meeting of Commonwealth Leaders was organized by the Commonwealth Secretariat on Friday.