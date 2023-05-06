Man arrested over premeditated murder of wife

Man arrested over premeditated murder of wife

May 6, 2023   01:32 pm

Police have uncovered that the death of a woman who died in a car accident in Elpitiya was, in fact, a premeditated murder.

Pitigala Police stated that the crime had been orchestrated by the victim’s husband in order to obtain her life insurance compensation.

A woman lost her life in a road accident, while she was waiting on the side of the road near the Niyagama Pradeshiya Sabha area in Talgaswala, Pitigala on April 30.

Later, the police have uncovered that it was a premeditated murder, and the deceased woman’s husband has been arrested on suspicion of the crime.

Police further mentioned that the husband of the 40-year-old deceased woman was aged 25.

 

