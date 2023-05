The police have seized 600 grams of ‘Ice’ (Crystal methamphetamine) while inspecting a person who was acting suspiciously in the Oliyamulla area of Wattala.

The seized drugs which were found hidden inside his bag are believed to have a value of over Rs. 8.4 million.

The 37-year-old arrested suspect had been involved in drug trafficking under the guise of selling cosmetics items, according to police.