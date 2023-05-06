Six arrested over long-running oxygen cylinder racket at Polonnaruwa Hospital

May 6, 2023   08:43 pm

The police have arrested a group of 06 individuals, including a hospital employee, who had been involved in a large-scale racket of stealing oxygen cylinders from the Polonnaruwa General Hospital and selling them for a long time.

The arrests were made this morning (06), following a lengthy investigation carried out by the officers of the Polonnaruwa Crimes Unit, based on a complaint made by the Deputy Director of the hospital. 

The racket has reportedly been carried out since 2020, and the number of oxygen cylinders stolen during this period amounts to 210 in total.

Police also uncovered that the suspects had sold a stolen oxygen cylinder to various people for an amount ranging between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 40,000.

The 06 arrested suspects will be produced before the Polonnaruwa Magistrate’s Court while the Polonnaruwa Crimes Unit is conducting further investigations into the incident.

